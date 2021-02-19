Six Flags hiring for 2021 season in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford is now hiring.

Six Flags plans to hire 4,000 team members for the 2021 season, including ride operators, lifeguards, and concession staff at Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Rockford along with Six Flags Great America.

Those interested can apply online at any time and virtual interviews are available seven days a week for first-time job seekers to retirees by visiting sixflagsjobs.com. Pay rates begin at $11 per hour.

Six Flags Great America is scheduled to open to the public on April 24 pending final approval from state and local officials. Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Hurricane Harbor Rockford will kick off summer by opening their gates on May 29.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.