Rockford PD: Shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle school
Police have asked the public to avoid the area of 1500 Charles St.
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle School on Friday afternoon.
The investigation is not school related nor does it involve a student or staff. Police asked the public to avoid the area of 1500 Charles St.
The lockdown at Lincoln Middle School and East High School was lifted at 1:21 p.m., according to Rockford Public schools.
This story will be updated as new information comes in.
