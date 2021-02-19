Rockford PD: Shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle School on Friday afternoon.

The investigation is not school related nor does it involve a student or staff. Police asked the public to avoid the area of 1500 Charles St.

The lockdown at Lincoln Middle School and East High School was lifted at 1:21 p.m., according to Rockford Public schools.

Shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle School. This is not school related nor does it involve a student or staff. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 19, 2021

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.