Rockford PD: Shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle school

Police have asked the public to avoid the area of 1500 Charles St.
The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle School on Friday afternoon.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle School on Friday afternoon.

The investigation is not school related nor does it involve a student or staff. Police asked the public to avoid the area of 1500 Charles St.

The lockdown at Lincoln Middle School and East High School was lifted at 1:21 p.m., according to Rockford Public schools.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

