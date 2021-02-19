Advertisement

Rock’n Vodka expands to California to help distribute across the country

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock’n Vodka’s dream is now a reality as the company announces they are shipping their products to California.

Their products won’t only be distributed statewide in California, as the distributor will help ship the spirits to 37 additional states. The company says they’ve sold more product by the click of a button with the new expansion since their launch before the pandemic.

Rock’n is one of approximately 38 vodkas in the world made from pure sugarcane. The sugarcane gives Rock’n a complex taste that is, “Soft and smooth with a distinct rounded sweet finish.”

