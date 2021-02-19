Advertisement

Rochelle Schools second vaccination clinic postponed until Feb. 26

The proactive all remote learning day on Tuesday, Feb. 23 has been canceled.
COVID Vaccines
COVID Vaccines(Live 5/File)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Rochelle Schools staff scheduled for Monday has been postponed until Friday, Feb. 26.

“That means we will return to the hybrid model Tuesday, February 23. Grades 11 and 12 in-person students should report to campus,” according to Rochelle Schools.

On Friday, Feb. 26, the Ogle County Health Department and school nurses will administer Rochelle Schools staff the second COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

