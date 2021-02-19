Woman killed in Boone Co. crash identified

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The 74-year-old Poplar Grove woman killed in a crash in Boone County on Tuesday morning has been identified.

Sharon K. Beu was identified as the victim on Friday afternoon. Her death remains under investigation of the Boone County Coroner’s Office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Her preliminary cause of death is from multiple injuries received in the crash, according to Boone County Coroner Rebecca A. Wigget.

Boone County deputies responded to a crash on Illinois Route 76 just north of Woodstock Road in Poplar Grove at approximately 8:09 a.m. A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was headed southbound on Illinois 76 when the Chevy lost control due to weather related road conditions, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chevy then entered into the northbound lane of traffic where it was struck on the passenger side by a 2014 Freightliner semi tractor pulling a mobile home driven by a 49-year-old man from Jackson, Michigan. Neither he nor his passenger, a 29-year-old man, also from Jackson, Michigan were injured in the crash, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

