Perseverance rover lands on Mars with Forest City Gear parts

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - With all eyes on an out of this world mission to Mars, one Stateline company is celebrating the culmination of NASA’s Perseverance rover’s seven journey to the red planet.

Nicknamed “Percy,” the rover successfully touched down on Mars Thursday afternoon. It wouldn’t have made it to Mars without parts that came from Forest City Gear. With so many technologically advanced moving parts on the rover, the gears drive systems on the rover came from Forest City Gear. A point of pride, that never gets old for workers at the 100-year-old Roscoe company.

Folks! FCG is so proud to have been a part of this great project! Listen in to Chicago’s WGN radio for a live... Posted by Forest City Gear on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Kika Young of Forest City Gear says, “It’s pretty cool. It’s not the first time we’ve been on Mars. This is actually the fourth rover to have Forest City Gear gears on it. So we like to say we don’t just do aerospace, but we do outer space as well. Every kid dreams of being an astronaut, or going to space or aliens. Is there life out there that’s what everybody thinks about as a kid and this is a mission whose goal is to actually start answering those questions. We’re just really proud and really excited about this.”

Perseverance will use its arm to drill down and collect rock samples containing possible signs of bygone microscopic life on the planet. The goal is to get those samples back to Earth as early as 2021.

