Advertisement

More than 2M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ill.

Meantime, Illinois reported 2,219 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Friday, as well as 63 more deaths.
COVID-19
COVID-19(WAGM)
By CBS
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has surpassed 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations so far, as the state also reported the second highest daily total for vaccinations on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 83,673 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, second to the Feb. 11 record of 95,375 doses. The state has received a total of 2,631,975 doses of the vaccine so far, and has administered 2,060,706 doses as of Thursday night. So far, 507,862 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 3.99 percent of the state’s population.

Meantime, Illinois reported 2,219 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Friday, as well as 63 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 1,170,902 cases, including 20,192 deaths.

The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.8 percent, a slight uptick from Thursday, but still less than half of what it was a month ago, and tied for the second lowest rate reported by IDPH since July 9.

As of Thursday night, 1,596 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 366 in the ICU and 190 on ventilators. That’s the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Oct. 3.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate 7-year-old boy death as a homicide
Lee Co. Coroner: Death of 7-year-old being investigated as homicide
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan walks on the...
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigns his seat amid bribery investigation
Hintz and his wife Michelle both face charges surrounding the misuse of credit cards and theft...
Judge denies request in Winnebago Co. Coroner Bill Hintz trial
Robert John Heaslip
Rockford man arrested on child porn charge
Gov. Pritzker
Rockford lawmakers react to the Illinois State of the State Address

Latest News

COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 22 COVID-19 cases
With extreme weather still gripping parts of the US, officials are sending out a warning....
Winter weather temporarily delays shipment of 6 million vaccine doses, White House says
Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.
Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week
A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine can be stored longer in regular freezer