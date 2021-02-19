More than 2M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ill.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has surpassed 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations so far, as the state also reported the second highest daily total for vaccinations on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 83,673 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, second to the Feb. 11 record of 95,375 doses. The state has received a total of 2,631,975 doses of the vaccine so far, and has administered 2,060,706 doses as of Thursday night. So far, 507,862 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 3.99 percent of the state’s population.

Meantime, Illinois reported 2,219 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Friday, as well as 63 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 1,170,902 cases, including 20,192 deaths.

The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.8 percent, a slight uptick from Thursday, but still less than half of what it was a month ago, and tied for the second lowest rate reported by IDPH since July 9.

As of Thursday night, 1,596 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 366 in the ICU and 190 on ventilators. That’s the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Oct. 3.

