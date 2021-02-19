Kinzinger calls censure votes ‘petty’

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Republicans in suburban Will County, one of 14 Illinois counties that make up the 16th U.S. House District, have joined LaSalle and Iroquois counties in censuring U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

According to Kinzinger’s office, the Will County GOP voted to censure the six-term Republican Thursday night because of “his vote of conscience and vote to defend democracy” against former President Donald Trump, according to the Rockford Register Star.

A censure is a formal statement of disapproval. It carries no legal consequences and is used most often by political parties to send a message to one of their own. Republican parties across the country have been censuring or threatening to censure fellow Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment.

On Friday, Kinzinger fired back at Will County’s censure saying the county’s leadership has led to a loss of control across the county board and county offices, according to the Rockford Register Star.

“The leaders of the Will County GOP have proven they are unable to assist Republican candidates in winning these especially important elections. As the last federal Republican official representing Will County, I have been saddened by this ineptitude,” Kinzinger said.

“Maybe if the Will County GOP spent the same amount of time and energy helping local Republicans as they do with petty censure votes to go after those that vote their conscience, they might actually win a few races.”

Will County Republican Central Committee leaders could not be reached for comment, according to the Rockford Register Star.

Kinzinger was the first Republican House member to call for the invoking of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution and Trump’s removal from office. He was also one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump and the only Illinois Republican to do so.

The LaSalle and Iroquois county GOP censures were based on Kinzinger’s vote to impeach Trump. Nearly 40 other county GOPs in Illinois voted to support the Feb. 3 LaSalle censure, which was the first one passed, according to the Rockford Register Star.

The Illinois Republican Party followed suit with a statement that they “strongly disagree” with Kinzinger and other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

Several of Kinzinger’s family members sent the congressman a scathing letter describing him as “disappointment” and “embarrassment” and accusing him of being with “the Devil’s army,” according to the Rockford Register Star.

In the same week, Time magazine named the 42-year-old Channahon Republican to the 2021 TIME100 Next list of emerging leaders.

