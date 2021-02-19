Harlem, Hononegah stay undefeated with big conference wins

(WIFR) - The race for the two top spots in NIC-10 girls basketball is heating up. Entering Thursday’s action, Guilford, Harlem, and Hononegah were all undefeated. The Indians stayed perfect after beating the Vikings 60-27, and the Huskies are still unbeaten after hanging on to beat Auburn 47-44.

With the NIC-10 splitting into two divisions this season, those results may loom large in the long run. Harlem and Auburn are in Divison A, while Hononegah and Guilford are in Division B. The two division winners will square off at the end of the season to determine the conference champion.

The Huskies lead by as much as 13 in the fourth quarter before letting that lead slip away. However, the Knights turned the ball over twice, resulting in Harlem points. Myah Davidson had a team-high 14 for Harlem (5-0, 5-0), while Brooklyn Gray paced Auburn (2-2, 2-2) with a game-high 22.

In a battle of unbeatens, Hononegah (6-0, 5-0) never had to break a sweat. The Indians controlled the game against Guilford (5-1, 4-1) from start to finish. Junior Haley Warren had a game-high 27 for Hono. No Vikings player scored double figures.

Here are Thursday’s scores from around the area:

BOYS

Harlem 47, Auburn 31

Boylan 42, Belvidere North 39

Jefferson 64, Belvidere 37

East at Freeport, PPD

Hononegah at Guilford, PPD

Forreston 54, AFC 41

Stockton 55, West Carroll 28

Lena-Winslow 50, Dakota 37

Eastland 66, Polo 39

GIRLS

Harlem 47, Auburn 44

Hononegah 60, Guilford 27

Freeport 48, East 43 OT

Belvidere North at Boylan, PPD

Dakota 47, Lena-Winslow 40

Aquin 48, Rockford Christian 37

Christian Liberty 61, South Beloit 39

