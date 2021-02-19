Advertisement

Gas leak moves McIntosh students, staff moved to Kennedy Middle School

The facilities team is working to fix the issue, and school should continue as scheduled on Monday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A gas leak moved students and staff at McIntosh Elementary School to Kennedy Middle School on Friday morning.

Bus riders will be dismissed and take the bus to their regular after-school destination. Parents and guardians should pick up students who do not ride the bus at Kennedy Middle School door B, according to Rockford Public Schools.

The facilities team is working to fix the issue, and school should continue as scheduled on Monday.

