FIRST ALERT: Sub-zero temperatures return Friday night, more snow to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though we’ve emerged from the worst of the wintry pattern we’ve endured for the past two weeks, we’re not entirely finished dealing with Mother Nature’s wrath. Two more formidable obstacles are in the cards before we can enjoy a more lengthy and more pronounced thaw next week. While temperatures Thursday surged to the highest levels our area’s seen in two weeks, there’s to be a reinforcement of the arctic chill Friday. Daytime high temperatures are likely to remain in the teens Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds expected. But, as skies clear Friday night, temperatures will plummet once again, heading below zero for the tenth time this month! Thankfully, winds will be extremely light or calm, so wind chills won’t be a major concern.

While we've gotten a nice break from the chill lately, sub-zero temperatures are again likely Firday night into early Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A quiet Saturday follows as temperatures return to the lower 20s, with sunshine and scattered clouds battling for supremacy over our airspace. Clouds will eventually gain control once again Saturday night ahead of the next system set to take aim on our region to close out the weekend. Sunday’s to start quietly, but snow will be on approach by the time we near the midday hours.

It's looking more and more likely that we'll be contending with a period of snow Sunday, and likely enough to have to shovel. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow’s arrival here looks to occur the the early to mid-afternoon hours Sunday, and could come down heavily at times.

Current projections suggest snow arrives in our area around or shortly after noon Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll see steady snowfall for a good portion of the afternoon, and quite possibly continuing into the evening hours. Accumulations are looking increasingly likely, though we’ll need to pay close attention to where the rain/snow line sets up, as temperatures are likely to be near the freezing mark during that time period.

Accumulations are likely to occur by the time the dinner hour rolls around, if not sooner. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will depart rather quickly Sunday evening, so impacts extending into Monday morning’s commute aren’t presently anticipated.

With the storm track still a bit uncertain, it's still a bit premature to speculate on exact snowfall amounts. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While our confidence is quite high that there will be at least some snow in the Stateline Sunday, we’re not quite there with regard to specific snow amounts. With there still being three days between today and snow’s arrival, there’s still plenty of time to iron out the specific details. The wild card will be where our rain/snow line sets up. A track that shifts farther north brings mixed precipitation into play here, while a farther south track favors all snow. The early read is that areas south of Interstate 88 are more likely to have rain mix in with snow, thus cutting into snowfall accumulations.

Right now, it appears as though the "heaviest amounts" will be found along and north of I-88. This does not look to be a blockbuster storm, though. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The storm does not appear likely to be a blockbuster when it comes to snowfall production, but it does appear quite likely that there will be enough to shovel.

Melting gets underway Monday, as temperatures rise above freezing for the first time since February 4. The first 40°+ temperature since January 21 follows Tuesday.

