FIRST ALERT: Sub-zero temperatures return before accumulating snow then mild that follows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford region has one more hump to get over before seeing improvements in the temperature department. The sub-zero temperatures return Friday night and early Saturday morning before our next round of snow that will bring changes after it.

Expect low temperatures Friday night to be near or slightly below zero for much of the Stateline. Wind chills of 5 to 10 degrees below zero are also likely, even colder in areas west of Rockford. If you need to be out late or very early Saturday, be sure to bundle up and wear those layers. It’s also possible that some patchy and freezing fog will form overnight to early Saturday morning. With temperatures this cold, water droplets will have no problems sticking to some surfaces. Some slick spots can’t be ruled out, either. Temperatures will begin to rebound Saturday morning.

Sub-zero temperatures return for much of the Stateline Friday night into early Saturday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will continue into Saturday morning with some patchy fog that will be around, too. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday calls for dry, sunny weather and temperatures in the mid 20s. Clouds will be on the rise once again into Sunday ahead of our next snow system, which is entering the west coast of the United States Friday night and will move across the plains. It will arrive in the Stateline on Sunday.

Our next snow system is currently off the west coast and will sweep across the country over the next few days. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Looking ahead to Sunday, accumulating wet snow and some travel impacts are expected, with most of the snow occurring during the afternoon and evening. The system will move in from west to east and bring us scattered snow. This system will see the return of the heavy, wet snow that we haven’t seen in some time. That’s because temperatures have been so cold that the previous winter storms brought us the light and fluffy snow. Sunday’s snow will have no problems sticking to pavements and will need to be shoveled.

Sunday's snow will not be a big one but it will definitely be enough to shovel (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Light snow will begin late Sunday morning on an isolated basis, it will become more scattered Sunday afternoon (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A period of accumulating wet snow is expected primarily Sunday afternoon and evening, with a window of higher snowfall rates late afternoon into the evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The window of highest snowfall rates will be Sunday afternoon and evening before exiting northern Illinois before midnight. Snowfall amounts of 2-3 inches are looking likely for most of us with lighter amounts south and heavier amounts near 4 inches west into Iowa.

After this system, expect changes to arrive in the Stateline. Do you remember what above normal temperatures feel like? You will have those same feelings again by next week as temperatures climb back into the 30s and even hitting 40 degrees on a couple of days. Friday marks the 19th consecutive day with 10 inches or more snow on the ground. While we’ll add a few more days of climbing up the ranks, soon next week when those temperatures go up, snow and ice melt will occur during the daytimes.

Get through the weekend and the ‘warmer’ temperatures will definitely be welcomed with open arms next week!

Temperatures return to the above normal territory my the middle of next week, 40s! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

