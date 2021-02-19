Advertisement

City First Church hosts 13th food distribution

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City First Church in Rockford hosted their 13th food distribution event Thursday welcoming anyone who was in need to visit their main auditorium parking lot for contactless food pick up.

In total, the church has given away more than 1.6 million pounds of food since the start of April 2020. These food distributions were made possible by their partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Recipients were asked to remain in their cars throughout the whole process.

Pastor Lisa Seaton says, “We are just blessed to continue to serve our community, we know everyone is tired of COVID but we know COVID isn’t over and we know the impact that it has had on families and house holds with people being unemployed or under employed and so we are just so grateful that we get to help take care of each other cause that’s what were supposed to do.”

