Beloit Police working to take suspect into custody, considered armed and dangerous

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m. Thursday

The suspect is currently surrounded in a garage and that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, police say.



BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Police say they are working to take a suspect into custody near Beloit College, but the public is not in any danger.

Police posted on Facebook (see below) that this started as a domestic incident in Janesville. Officials say the suspect took off from police and was chased into Beloit where stop sticks were used. The suspect then ran to the 700 block of Park Avenue where police are working to take him into custody.

Beloit Police Department noted that they have set up a perimeter to arrest this suspect, but said they do not know if he is armed. They did add that this suspect has been known to be armed in the past.

No shots have been fired, according to police and they don’t believe there is any danger to the general public. There is no active shooter at Beloit College.

