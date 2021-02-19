Beloit Baseball announces 2021 schedule, “Farewell Season” for Snappers

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - It’s being dubbed the “Farewell Season” for the Snappers. Beloit Baseball released its 2021 schedule on Thursday. The team will play 120 games, including 60 at home, starting May 4.

Team President Jeff Jurgella said the team will play the entire 2021 season as the Snappers, before the anticipated rebrand of the team ahead of the 2022 season.

“Under the new Professional Development License system, Major League Baseball offered our franchise the opportunity to work with their branding, merchandising, and marketing teams to become the first affiliate to partner directly with them to unveil a new team identity in 2022,” Jurgella said in a statement. “It is a win-win for our organization. The history of the Snappers will be honored with a full-season send-off and our organization will have the opportunity to tap into the talent and resources of Major League Baseball to bring the name selected by fans through the fan vote to life in even bigger and better ways. We’re excited to announce the full schedule for the Snappers Farewell Season today.”

Teams will play a six-game series format this season, playing games from Tuesday-Sunday each week. Monday will be utilized as a league-wide off-day to allow for easier travel. The Snappers will 19 of their 20 series against teams in the High-A Central League’s West Division.

The Midwest League will not hold a postseason in 2021. This is being done to allow teams to play as many games as possible. The team also said an announcement on seating capacity for home games will be announced at another time.

The Snappers 2021 season schedule will be as follows:

May 4-9 at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

May 11-16 vs South Bend Cubs

May 18-23 at Cedar Rapids Kernels

May 25-30 vs Peoria Chiefs

June 1-6 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits

June 8-13 vs Cedar Rapids Kernels

June 15-20 at Peoria Chiefs

June 22-27 vs Quad Cities River Bandits

June 29-July 4 vs Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

July 6-11 at South Bend Cubs

July 13-18 vs Quad Cities River Bandits

July 20-25 at Cedar Rapids Kernels

July 27-August 1 at Peoria Chiefs

August 3-8 vs Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

August 10-15 at Quad Cities River Bandits

August 17-22 vs Peoria Chiefs

August 24-29 vs Cedar Rapids Kernels

August 31-September 5 at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

September 7-12 vs South Bend Cubs

September 14-19 at Lake County Captains

