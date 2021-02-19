Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured after fatal fire in Jo Daviess Co.

The home was deemed a total loss and the fire remains under investigation.
FATAL FIRE
FATAL FIRE(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was killed following a fatal fire in Warren on Wednesday morning.

The Warren Fire Department was sent to 109 Clark St. for a residential structure fire at 3:49 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a two-story home engulfed in flames and smoke, according to the Warren Police Department.

The Warren Fire Department found one person on the porch roof and another person who had jumped from a second story window. The fire department was then informed of another person who was still in the residence. That person was later found in the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office.

The other two individuals were taken by Warren Area Ambulance to a local hospital. The home was deemed a total loss and the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting the Warren Fire Department at the scene was the Apple River Fire Department, Stockton Fire Department, Warren Area Ambulance, Warren Police Department, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Jo Daviess County Coroner and Illinois State Fire Marshal Officer.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate 7-year-old boy death as a homicide
Lee Co. Coroner: Death of 7-year-old being investigated as homicide
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan walks on the...
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigns his seat amid bribery investigation
Hintz and his wife Michelle both face charges surrounding the misuse of credit cards and theft...
Judge denies request in Winnebago Co. Coroner Bill Hintz trial
Robert John Heaslip
Rockford man arrested on child porn charge
Gov. Pritzker
Rockford lawmakers react to the Illinois State of the State Address

Latest News

Rockford Police Department
Charges dropped against Rockford police officer
Duke Webb
Suspect in Don Carter Lanes shooting pleads not guilty to murder charges
Six Flags Great America reopening in less than two months
Stefanic and Bonne state their case to replace Chiarelli as Rockford’s 14th Ward Alderman