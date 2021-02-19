1 dead, 2 injured after fatal fire in Jo Daviess Co.

JO DAVIESS, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was killed following a fatal fire in Warren on Wednesday morning.

The Warren Fire Department was sent to 109 Clark St. for a residential structure fire at 3:49 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a two-story home engulfed in flames and smoke, according to the Warren Police Department.

The Warren Fire Department found one person on the porch roof and another person who had jumped from a second story window. The fire department was then informed of another person who was still in the residence. That person was later found in the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office.

The other two individuals were taken by Warren Area Ambulance to a local hospital. The home was deemed a total loss and the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting the Warren Fire Department at the scene was the Apple River Fire Department, Stockton Fire Department, Warren Area Ambulance, Warren Police Department, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Jo Daviess County Coroner and Illinois State Fire Marshal Officer.

