Winnebago girls get back on track, Genoa-Kingston boys stop Stillman Valley

(WIFR) - Every game matters in a shortened season. The Winnebago girls stopped a rare two-game losing skid with a win at home, while the Genoa-Kingston boys beat Stillman Valley to end the Cardinals’ undefeated start on Wednesday.

The Indians entered the week at No. 5 in the first Associated Press prep girls Top 10 poll released on Tuesday. But Bago came into the game against Oregon off a pair of losses to Hononegah and Dixon. Without a senior on the roster, Winnebago took care of business against the Hawks on Senior Night 64-29.

Stillman Valley was hoping to get to Friday unscathed, setting up a match-up of unbeatens at Lutheran. However, the Cardinals ran into a buzzsaw at home against the Cogs. Junior Josh Oates led the team with 27 in Genoa-Kingston’s 66-41 victory.

