Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy saves man from house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy is being recognized for his heroic efforts after saving a man from a Rockford house fire.

An 83-year-old man’s home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and before fire crews could get to the scene, Senior Deputy Wes Ganz crawled through the home in the 7800 block of Kelley Road to find the disoriented man. Deputy Ganz was able to carry the man out of his home and to safety before firefighters got to the scene.

The 83-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay. The incident was captured on body camera footage.

