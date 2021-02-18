Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 30 COVID-19 cases

The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.7 percent.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 30 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,496 from 26,466 on Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 424. The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.7 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 36, 596 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 44 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from Thursday’s report of 39.

