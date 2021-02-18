Advertisement

US District Court of Northern Ill. launches new Law Day youth civics contest

Winners will be announced the week of April 26.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WIFR) - A new Law Day youth civics contest was announced by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and the Chicago Chapter of the Federal Bar Association on Thursday.

Law Day is celebrated on May 1 each year and celebrates the role of law in our society and aims to foster greater understanding of the legal profession, according to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

“The Court welcomes opportunities to engage with young people in this District.  This context is one such opportunity, and we hope it will inspire deeper understanding of and greater interest in our justice system,” Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer said.

Students enrolled in 6th through 12th grades are invited to submit a video recording which answers the question, “why are the courts important?” Videos may not exceed two minutes and must be the original work of the student(s).

The contest will run March 1 through March 31. Entries will be judged on how they demonstrate understanding of constitutional principles, clarity and effectiveness in expressing the theme along with originality and creativity.

A first ($500), second ($250), and third ($100) place winner will be awarded from each grade level cohort (6th through 8th grade and 9th through 12th grade). The teacher or organization leader (scout leader or club advisor) who referred winning students to the contest will receive a $50 Target gift card for classroom or club materials.

Winners will be announced the week of April 26.

Videos may not exceed two minutes. Submit your video and entry from here. Do not include your name or school name in your video. Your video and entry form must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.

