Snow possible for parts of the Stateline this evening, more ahead this weekend?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just when you thought we couldn’t possibly be any colder than we’ve already been, last night happened. The combination of clear skies, gentle breezes, and fresh snow cover proved to be an ideal one to allow temperatures to plunge to the lowest levels of the season across most, if not all of the Stateline.

For most of us, it was the coldest temperature we had seen here all winter long! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Equally impressive, though, was sunshine’s ability to allow temperatures to recover back into the middle and upper teens, and even into the 20s in a few spots! It’s a testament to lengthening days as well as the sun gaining strength as it shines higher in the sky these days.

Thanks to the day's sunshine, we were able to overcome the extremely cold start to the day and recover into the teens and even 20s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We won’t be nearly as cold tonight, in fact we’ll stay well above zero across the entire region. That’s because clouds have gathered overhead, and will remain intact overnight. We’re monitoring a weakening disturbance our south, one that may attempt to spread snow over our area later on.

Clouds will persist through the night, and we'll need to watch out for a few flurries or light snow showers presently over West Central Illinois. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The expectation is that this system will continue to weaken on its northward journey, and the existence of quite a bit of dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere should prevent most, if not all of us from receiving more than a few flurries or light snow showers. Any accumulation would amount to a dusting, at best.

While snow's hardly a given, it's at least possible that a few flurries or light snow showers may occur this evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quiet, but cold conditions then follow Thursday through Saturday. Although temperatures will be nowhere near as punishing as those we’ve seen up until this point, they’re still expected to be more than ten degrees below normal through that time.

While not as brutal as it's been, we'll remain quite cold through the opening stages of the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Finally, by Sunday, temperatures will be within striking distance of normal! Our first 30s since February 4 appear to be a very good bet!

By Sunday, temperatures will be within striking distance of normal! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, Sunday also brings our next chance to potentially shovel. For several days, computer forecast models have hinted at a storm system taking aim on our region, and those projections remain intact at the moment. In fact, the agreement among many reliable models with which we consult is surprisingly strong at this distance in time!

Confidence is increasing that a storm system is to impact our area for the latter stages of our weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The early read on this system is that snow’s to begin during Sunday’s afternoon hours, and will likely continue through a good portion of the evening.

Snow looks to begin in the early to mid afternoon, and will continue through the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At the moment, it appears likely that the track of the storm will favor snow being the primary, if not exclusive mode of precipitation. That said, it’s early, and track projections can still and have been known to change, so this being an all snow event is hardly etched in stone!

While the track isn't etched in stone, it appears likely we'll be seeing almost entirely snow out of this system. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s still four days until the storm’s arrival, so it’d be a fool’s errand to speculate on snowfall amounts at this stage in the game. However, it appears plausible to imagine our area being on the receiving end of a few inches of snow. In contrast to recent snows, which have been extremely powdery in nature, the warmer temperatures forecast for Sunday would favor a much heavier, wetter snow.

It's far too early to pinpoint specific accumulations, though it appears plausible to think that a few inches of heavy, wet snow could fall. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beyond Sunday, a thawing out is expected, and a significant one at that! By the time Tuesday rolls around, the Stateline appears on track to witness its first 40° since January 21, and temperatures are expected to remain above the freezing mark through the end of next week, if not longer than that!

Tuesday's on track to be our first 40° temperature in more than a month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.