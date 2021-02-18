After meeting woman on dating app, Rockford man robbed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was battered and robbed of his belongings after meeting a woman over a dating app in Rockford Thursday morning.

Officers were called at 2 a.m. on Thursday to the 1900 block of Kishwaukee Street for a report of a strong armed robbery. Police learned that a man had been talking with a woman over a dating app and they had agreed to meet, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The man got into the woman’s vehicle and she then drove him around. At one point, she stopped the car at an unknown location, and as she held him down inside the vehicle, two men battered him and robbed him of his belongings.

The suspects are reported to be a white woman, approximately 28-years-old, two Black men in their 30′s, both with medium builds, driving a black Honda Accord, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Here are some dating app safety tips for the first meeting:

1. Video chat before your first meeting.

2. Drive yourself.

3. Meet in a public space.

4. Tell someone else the details of your meet-up.

5. Don’t give out too much personal information up front.

6. Stay sober.

7. If something feels off or strange, cancel.

If you have any further information, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

