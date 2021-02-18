Advertisement

After meeting woman on dating app, Rockford man robbed

The man got into the woman’s vehicle and she then drove him around.
Dating app (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)
Dating app (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)(KWTX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was battered and robbed of his belongings after meeting a woman over a dating app in Rockford Thursday morning.

Officers were called at 2 a.m. on Thursday to the 1900 block of Kishwaukee Street for a report of a strong armed robbery. Police learned that a man had been talking with a woman over a dating app and they had agreed to meet, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The man got into the woman’s vehicle and she then drove him around. At one point, she stopped the car at an unknown location, and as she held him down inside the vehicle, two men battered him and robbed him of his belongings.

The suspects are reported to be a white woman, approximately 28-years-old, two Black men in their 30′s, both with medium builds, driving a black Honda Accord, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Here are some dating app safety tips for the first meeting:

1. Video chat before your first meeting.

2. Drive yourself.

3. Meet in a public space.

4. Tell someone else the details of your meet-up.

5. Don’t give out too much personal information up front.

6. Stay sober.

7. If something feels off or strange, cancel.

If you have any further information, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second winter storm will wallop the Southern Plains, and it will lift northeastward Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Sub-zero temperatures return overnight ahead of next storm system Wednesday
police chase
Rockford man arrested after high speed chase
Gov. Pritzker
Rockford lawmakers react to the Illinois State of the State Address
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Gov. Pritzker
No tax hike in slimmer Illinois budget, reliance on fed aid

Latest News

Rep. Maurice West will serve as a commissioner of the Legislative Ethics Commission for the...
Rep. West appointed to Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission
ComEd sending dozens of workers to Baltimore in advance of ice storm
COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: 1,966 new cases of COVID-19, 72 deaths
Road Ranger Rockford
Road Ranger moving Rockford corporate office to Schaumburg