Rockford man arrested on child porn charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 65-year-old Rockford man was arrested on a child pornography charge on Thursday following a Dec. 4 incident.

On Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, officers from the Rockford Police Department were contacted to investigate a report of a man in possession of child pornography, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident, and identified the suspect as 65-year-old Rockford native Robert Heaslip, who is a registered sex-offender with the State of Illinois. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender against Heaslip.

Warrants were obtained for Heaslip’s arrest. On Thursday, Feb. 18, Heaslip was taken into custody in the 2500 block of Conklin Drive. He was then lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Heaslip’s bail amount has been set at $5,000 and his next court date is Friday at 1:30 p.m., according to the Winnebago County inmate list.

