Rockford Fire on scene of 5th Avenue house fire
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to a house fire on the city’s east side early Thursday morning.
Around 6 a.m. the Rockford Fire Department arrived at the scene of a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time. This is a developing story 23 News will post more information as it becomes available.
