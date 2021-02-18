Rockford Fire on scene of 5th Avenue house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to a house fire on the city’s east side early Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m. the Rockford Fire Department arrived at the scene of a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue.

#UPDATE 1600 5th Avenue. @RockfordFire personnel continue work to extinguish the fire in this structure. pic.twitter.com/tn320yXmW5 — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) February 18, 2021

There are no reports of any injuries at this time. This is a developing story 23 News will post more information as it becomes available.

