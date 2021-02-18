Advertisement

Rockford Fire on scene of 5th Avenue house fire

Around 6 a.m. the Rockford Fire Department arrived at the scene of a residential structure fire...
Around 6 a.m. the Rockford Fire Department arrived at the scene of a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue.(Rockford Fire)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to a house fire on the city’s east side early Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m. the Rockford Fire Department arrived at the scene of a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time. This is a developing story 23 News will post more information as it becomes available.

