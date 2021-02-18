Rockford FD: N. Main Street fire caused $10K in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is currently investigating a residential fire at 3200 N. Main St. Thursday afternoon.

Fire was showing from the building when firefighters first arrived around 2:51 p.m. The fire was under control in 15 minutes and no injuries were reported, according to the Rockford Fire Department Twitter account at 3:06 p.m.

#UPDATE. 3200 North Main. Fire is now under control. No injuries. The origin and cause are under investigation. pic.twitter.com/rG82oiU8Gn — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) February 18, 2021

Damages are estimated at $10,000, according to the Rockford Fire Department. The origin and cause of the fire is now under investigation.

