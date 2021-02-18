Road Ranger moving Rockford corporate office to Schaumburg

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Road Ranger corporate office in Rockford will move to Schaumburg between April and May of this year, according to an announcement Thursday.

The company says they are moving their corporate office to Schaumburg Corporate Center this year to provide Road Ranger with convenient access to the interstate, O’Hare Airport and enhanced amenities for employees. All current employees in Rockford are being retained in the move, and the company will continue to add people as they grow.

“Our stores on South Main near Rockford Airport and on East Riverside near I-90 will continue to serve the community for years to come, and many of us (including members of upper management) will continue to call the Rockford area home,” Jake DeArvil, general counsel and head of human resources for Road Ranger said.

Road Ranger plans to continue to expand on the national level, the local convenience store chain has evolved into a multi-state travel center company. They now operate over forty sites across seven states, serving interstate travelers and truck drivers from northern Wisconsin to the southern border in Texas.

“There are approximately 50 employees currently working out of the Rockford office, all of whom will be reporting to the Schaumburg office. Note that staff is (and will continue to be) primarily working from home during the pandemic. Even once it’s safe to fully return to an office environment, we plan to continue with a hybrid work style that allows our employees to regularly work from home,” Road Ranger said in a statement.

Road Ranger says there were no incentives to move to Schaumburg or the suburbs. The company claims the move was fully self-imitated. As for the corporate office that currently sits on State Street, the Rockford office has a landlord. As far as Road Ranger is aware, the landlord intends to make the building available for lease by a new tenant.

Road Ranger has been a Rockford company since 1994 when it was restarted. You can find more information here.

“Road Ranger has valued its place in the Rockford community since our founder Dan Arnold first planted our roots here in his home town many years ago. While our corporate staff may be working in a different place, Road Ranger will always be a part of Rockford,” according to the statement from Road Ranger.

