Rep. West appointed to Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rep. Maurice West will serve as a commissioner of the Legislative Ethics Commission for the Illinois 102nd General Assembly.

West was appointed to the commission by Speaker of the House, Emmanuel Chris Welch, according to an announcement Tuesday.

“I am excited to be a member of this commission,” West said. “A major priority of the General Assembly is to restore the trust between Illinois residents and their State government. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to move in that direction.”

The Legislative Ethics Commission is a bipartisan board comprised of eight commissioners. The LEC is charged with conducting administrative hearings and ruling on matters (brought forth by the Legislative Inspector General) concerning violations of the State Officials and Employees Ethics Act by current or previous members or employees of the General Assembly.

The commission has the authority to make rulings, issue administrative recommendations, and impose fines in connection with the implementation and interpretation of the act. The commission meets monthly, or more frequently as necessary.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.