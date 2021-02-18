Advertisement

Rep. West appointed to Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission

“I am excited to be a member of this commission,” West said.
Rep. Maurice West will serve as a commissioner of the Legislative Ethics Commission for the...
Rep. Maurice West will serve as a commissioner of the Legislative Ethics Commission for the 102nd General Assembly after being appointed by Speaker of the House.(Rep. Maurice West)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rep. Maurice West will serve as a commissioner of the Legislative Ethics Commission for the Illinois 102nd General Assembly.

West was appointed to the commission by Speaker of the House, Emmanuel Chris Welch, according to an announcement Tuesday.

“I am excited to be a member of this commission,” West said. “A major priority of the General Assembly is to restore the trust between Illinois residents and their State government. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to move in that direction.”

The Legislative Ethics Commission is a bipartisan board comprised of eight commissioners. The LEC is charged with conducting administrative hearings and ruling on matters (brought forth by the Legislative Inspector General) concerning violations of the State Officials and Employees Ethics Act by current or previous members or employees of the General Assembly.

The commission has the authority to make rulings, issue administrative recommendations, and impose fines in connection with the implementation and interpretation of the act. The commission meets monthly, or more frequently as necessary.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second winter storm will wallop the Southern Plains, and it will lift northeastward Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Sub-zero temperatures return overnight ahead of next storm system Wednesday
police chase
Rockford man arrested after high speed chase
Gov. Pritzker
Rockford lawmakers react to the Illinois State of the State Address
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Gov. Pritzker
No tax hike in slimmer Illinois budget, reliance on fed aid

Latest News

ComEd sending dozens of workers to Baltimore in advance of ice storm
COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: 1,966 new cases of COVID-19, 72 deaths
Dating app (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)
After meeting woman on dating app, Rockford man robbed
Road Ranger Rockford
Road Ranger moving Rockford corporate office to Schaumburg