Ogle County board to vote on law enforcement protection ordinance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Ogle County board members push an ordinance they said will protect the people who protect the community.

“The big thing on this is that we just want to give certainty to our Sheriff’s office,” said Ogle County Board member, Zach Oltmanns.

Ogle County Board member Zach Oltmanns said he wants to back the blue, protecting law enforcement from civil lawsuits.

“This protects them as they go about their job duties, and if they’re performing them right, and up to legal standards, then the county will have their back,” said Oltmanns.

Oltmanns said the board is expected to vote in March on granting qualified immunity to its deputies. The efforts began after the state passed a police reform bill last June. Originally, the bill made officers liable for violating someone’s civil rights, but that provision was scrapped before it was sent to Governor JB Pritzker. Although, discussions continue.

“So under this proposal, they would be removing it only for police officers, who have the most risk of running into potential situations that are out of their control when they’re running into them,” said Illinois Sheriff’s Association Executive Director, Jim Kaitschuk. “So how much sense does that make to try to eliminate or remove our ability to do our jobs when we’re dealing with split second decisions?”

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said other states, like Colorado, removed qualified immunity for its law enforcement. They saw a 20% increase in early retirements and a 25% reduction in new hires. VanVickle said police officers don’t want to risk the safety of themselves or their family.

“If we look at my agency locally, about a third of my patrol division is eligible to retire,” said VanVickle. “They could retire today if they wanted, so based off of what we’ve seen in Colorado, that’s a significant concern, not only from a staffing perspective but a community safety perspective.”

Oltmanns said no one on the Ogle County board has spoken out about voting against qualified immunity. The state’s police reform bill is on the Governor’s desk - he said he plans to sign it.

