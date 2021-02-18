Lee Co. Coroner: Death of 7-year-old being investigated as homicide

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the death of a 7-year-old boy that occurred Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide.

At approximately 2:35 a.m., the Oregon Police Department responded to a 911 call for a 7-year-old that was not breathing, at a residence in the 400 block of S 10th Street. When officers arrived, CPR was already in progress, and was continued by a Oregon officer until the Oregon Ambulance Service arrived on scene.

The 7-year-old was then taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon. The Lee County Coroner, Jesse P. Partington, confirmed that 7-year-old Oregon native Nathaniel Burton was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. on Feb. 17. The coroner was notified about a half hour later.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. There is no information on arrests at this time.

