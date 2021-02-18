Advertisement

Judge denies request in Winnebago Co. Coroner Bill Hintz trial

Bill Hintz and his wife are next scheduled to appear in court April 9.
Hintz and his wife Michelle both face charges surrounding the misuse of credit cards and theft of government funds.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A setback for prosecutors took place Thursday in the forgery and theft case against the current Winnebago County Coroner and his wife.

Judge Joseph McGraw turned down a request by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to appoint a different judge to the case. This is consistent with a ruling Judge McGraw made earlier. Hintz and his wife Michelle both face charges surrounding the misuse of credit cards and theft of government funds.

The couple was indicted in October, with Bill Hintz facing 37 felony counts including forgery and official misconduct. Michelle Hintz faces four counts.

They’re next scheduled to appear in court April 9.

