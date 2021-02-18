Advertisement

Illinois State Police see three Scott’s Law accidents in 24 hour period

Early Saturday morning a driver struck a state trooper's car while he was assisting a person.
Early Saturday morning a driver struck a state trooper's car while he was assisting a person.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A trio of Scott’s Law-related accidents in a short period of time has law enforcement officials asking motorists to slow down and move over when flashing lights are ahead.

“This could have been a life or death situation and for again a couple of state troopers that has been,” Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said.

“There’s no reason that these types of crashes should occur if everyone is doing their job when they’re out there driving,” Illinois State Police Colonel David Byrd said.

21 years ago a firefighter from Chicago was struck and killed, his name was Scott Gillen, his death inspired lawmakers to protect people on the side of the road.

“I was a supervisor on the scene of that on that night when Lieutenant Gillen was killed,” Byrd said. “21 years later I’m still looking at the same problem.”

In 2019 the Illinois State Police reported 27 squad cars struck in Scott’s Law-related accidents, two of those incidents resulted in a trooper death. In the first month and a half of 2021, there have been 10 accidents and six of them sent troopers to the hospital.

“Unfortunately we have an Illinois State Trooper fighting for his life in a hospital right now due to the negligence of a motorist,” Byrd said.

One of those accidents happened in Winnebago County, Caruana says drivers need to focus on the task at hand.

“People aren’t paying attention hopefully not impaired driving but there’s some impaired driving going on,” Caruana said. “I think it’s just people don’t really care.”

Byrd says he knows what it’s like to be on the side of the road with vehicles flying by, and doesn’t want other officers to be at risk when they make a stop.

“I’ve been struck by a DUI driver on a traffic stop in the early 90′s I survived that,” Byrd said

Byrd says the trooper in the hospital is in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 74-year-old Poplar Grove woman was killed in a crash in Boone County on Tuesday morning.
Poplar Grove woman killed in Boone Co. crash
The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Department reports the downed plane resulted in at least one death. The...
2 dead after fatal plane crash near Janesville
A second winter storm will wallop the Southern Plains, and it will lift northeastward Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Sub-zero temperatures return overnight ahead of next storm system Wednesday
A pet was rescued and CPR was given, but sadly the dog did not survive.
Fire crews respond to Machesney Park house fire
Crash
Byron man arrested after crash with Rockford police car

Latest News

Harlem School District’s vaccination day to be rescheduled due to shortage
Shannon Scheffel runs Harlem Community Center in Loves Park and says she’s not happy with the...
Childcare workers grow frustrated over rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
Winnebago Co. adds 30 COVID-19 cases
Childcare workers frustrated over rollout of vaccine
Childcare frustrations