IDPH: 1,966 new cases of COVID-19, 72 deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — Key metrics in the fight against COVID-19 continue to improve in Illinois, as state officials on Thursday reported 1,966 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, as well as 72 more deaths.

Winnebago County reported deaths of: 1 male 30′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois is down to 2.7 percent, the lowest it’s been since July 9, when the rate was 2.6 percent. The state’s case positivity rate is less than half of what it was a month ago.

As of Wednesday night, 1,655 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 386 in the ICU and 184 on ventilators. That’s the fewest overall hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Illinois since Oct. 4. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have been cut in half over the past month in Illinois, and are down 73 percent from the peak of 6,175 on Nov. 20.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,168,683 cases of COVID-19, including 20,129 deaths.

Meantime, the Illinois Department of Public Health said winter storms across the country continue to delay vaccine deliveries from the federal government.

“We are in contact with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies to understand the logistical challenges and if there is anything Illinois can do to expedite getting vaccine,” IDPH said in a statement.

So far, the state has received a total of 2,552,000 doses of vaccines, and 1,977,033 doses have been administered statewide. Illinois is averaging 61,132 inoculations per day over the past week. A total of 472,755 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday night, accounting for 3.71% of the state’s population.

In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. A total of 1,977,033 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 266,037 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,132 doses. On Wednesday, 73,091 doses were administered.

