Advertisement

Harlem School District’s vaccination day to be rescheduled due to shortage

The Monday, Feb. 22 vaccination date will need to be rescheduled.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem School District’s COVID-19 vaccination day will be rescheduled due to a shortage of the vaccine.

The Winnebago County Health Department notified the school district on Wednesday that the Monday, Feb. 22 vaccination date will need to be rescheduled. On Feb. 22, Harlem School District students will return to a normally scheduled school day for all students, to include in-person learning, according to the school district.

“At this time, we are working with the WCHD to determine a new date.  As soon as we have this information available, we will share it with you. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and flexibility,” according to the Harlem School District.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 74-year-old Poplar Grove woman was killed in a crash in Boone County on Tuesday morning.
Poplar Grove woman killed in Boone Co. crash
The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Department reports the downed plane resulted in at least one death. The...
2 dead after fatal plane crash near Janesville
A pet was rescued and CPR was given, but sadly the dog did not survive.
Fire crews respond to Machesney Park house fire
A second winter storm will wallop the Southern Plains, and it will lift northeastward Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Sub-zero temperatures return overnight ahead of next storm system Wednesday
Crash
Byron man arrested after crash with Rockford police car

Latest News

A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
Crippling weather hampers vaccine deliveries, distribution
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
US govt seizes roughly 10M phony N95 masks in COVID-19 probe
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
EXPLAINER: How will we know we’ve reached herd immunity?
Boone County COVID-19
More than 6K Boone Co. residents have received COVID-19 vaccine