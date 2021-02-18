Harlem School District’s vaccination day to be rescheduled due to shortage

HARLEM, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem School District’s COVID-19 vaccination day will be rescheduled due to a shortage of the vaccine.

The Winnebago County Health Department notified the school district on Wednesday that the Monday, Feb. 22 vaccination date will need to be rescheduled. On Feb. 22, Harlem School District students will return to a normally scheduled school day for all students, to include in-person learning, according to the school district.

“At this time, we are working with the WCHD to determine a new date. As soon as we have this information available, we will share it with you. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and flexibility,” according to the Harlem School District.

