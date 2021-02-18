Harlem bowlers make commitment to Rock Valley College official

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After delivering striking performance after striking performance at the high school level, state champions from both Harlem boys and girls bowling announce their college commitments. All four of them will be spending much of their spare time close to home.

On Wednesday, a trio of Huskies girls bowlers, Joanna Araojo, Joceylyn Eggert, and Olivia Watton signed to bowl at Rock Valley College. The three ladies are all members of a Harlem squad that finished either first or second at state during their entire high school careers.

Watton finished third individually at state last season. Last week, she opened her senior season rolling a dual-high 729 series against Hononegah.

“I am excited and I am beyond happy to be starting this new journey with my friends,” explained Watton. “I mean, it’s a new journey and I’m ready to go into college and begin my new career in bowling. I feel that I will continue bowling even though this pandemic has crushed a lot of hopes and dreams but I think I’m ready to get to Rock Valley and just start up again.”

Patrick “PJ” Mellies will also attend RVC in the fall and bowl for the Golden Eagles. The senior was part of the seven man squad that won the 2019 state championship. Last week, against Hononegah, Mellies led the Harlem boys with a 714 series.

