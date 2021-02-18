Advertisement

Harlem bowlers make commitment to Rock Valley College official

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After delivering striking performance after striking performance at the high school level, state champions from both Harlem boys and girls bowling announce their college commitments. All four of them will be spending much of their spare time close to home.

On Wednesday, a trio of Huskies girls bowlers, Joanna Araojo, Joceylyn Eggert, and Olivia Watton signed to bowl at Rock Valley College. The three ladies are all members of a Harlem squad that finished either first or second at state during their entire high school careers.

Watton finished third individually at state last season. Last week, she opened her senior season rolling a dual-high 729 series against Hononegah.

“I am excited and I am beyond happy to be starting this new journey with my friends,” explained Watton. “I mean, it’s a new journey and I’m ready to go into college and begin my new career in bowling. I feel that I will continue bowling even though this pandemic has crushed a lot of hopes and dreams but I think I’m ready to get to Rock Valley and just start up again.”

Patrick “PJ” Mellies will also attend RVC in the fall and bowl for the Golden Eagles. The senior was part of the seven man squad that won the 2019 state championship. Last week, against Hononegah, Mellies led the Harlem boys with a 714 series.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan walks on the...
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigns his seat amid bribery investigation
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
A second winter storm will wallop the Southern Plains, and it will lift northeastward Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Sub-zero temperatures return overnight ahead of next storm system Wednesday
Gov. Pritzker
Rockford lawmakers react to the Illinois State of the State Address
police chase
Rockford man arrested after high speed chase

Latest News

Chad Gerig brings the ball up in the first quarter of Stillman Valley's game against...
Winnebago girls get back on track, Genoa-Kingston boys stop Stillman Valley
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the...
Jake Arrieta back with Cubs, finalizes $6M, 1-year contract
Auburn used a 19-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat Belvidere North 47-23 on Tuesday.
Auburn, East each pick up second win in NIC-10 play
The NIC-10 race is heating up. Auburn and East each picked up a win on Tuesday.
Auburn, East each pick up conference wins