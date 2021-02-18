Advertisement

Faced with hazard pay mandate, Kroger closing 2 stores in Seattle

The Kroger Co. is closing two affiliated grocery stores in Seattle.
The Kroger Co. is closing two affiliated grocery stores in Seattle.(Source: WXIX/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kroger is closing two QFC grocery stores in Seattle instead of paying employees $4 an hour in hazard pay.

City leaders began requiring grocery stores larger than 85,000 square feet to offer that extra pay earlier this month as COVID-19 vaccines roll out slower than expected.

The QFC stores, which are owned by Kroger, say they can’t afford it because operating costs have risen during the pandemic. Critics point to Kroger’s corporate earnings to dispute that.

The company characterized the stores as “underperforming,” according to Supermarket News.

The nation’s largest grocer saw its profits double during the first three quarters of 2020 compared to the prior year.

Kroger also closed two stores in Long Beach, Calif., earlier this month rather than give workers city mandated hazard pay there.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second winter storm will wallop the Southern Plains, and it will lift northeastward Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Sub-zero temperatures return overnight ahead of next storm system Wednesday
police chase
Rockford man arrested after high speed chase
Gov. Pritzker
Rockford lawmakers react to the Illinois State of the State Address
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Gov. Pritzker
No tax hike in slimmer Illinois budget, reliance on fed aid

Latest News

In this illustration made available by NASA, the spacecraft containing the Perseverance rover...
LIVE: NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve...
Path to citizenship in new Democratic immigration bill
LIVE: NASA Perseverance rover Mars landing
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas power outages below 500,000 but water woes persists
Jeremy Heskett, of Boston, prepares to pour gasoline at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18,...
Experts: Gulf freeze may boost gas prices, but only briefly