Couple more Cold Starts then Warmer next Week

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few light snow showers in spots this morning with no accumulation. Mainly cloudy today with north winds 5 - 10 MPH and a high in the mid to low 20′s. Cold tonight with lows dipping to 4 above. We could wake up Friday to wind chills as cold as -10. Right at 20 for the high on Friday with another cold start on Saturday before we see daytime highs warm to the 30′s Sunday through the end of next week. Should mention we could see a few inches of snow on Sunday.

