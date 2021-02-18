ComEd sending dozens of workers to Baltimore in advance of ice storm

CHICAGO (CBS) — ComEd crews are heading to Baltimore to help workers there ahead of an ice storm predicted to cause major power outages.

More than 80 ComEd workers left for Baltimore Thursday morning from different locations around the city.

ComEd spokesman John Schoen said the workers are happy to help their counterparts at BGE in Baltimore. Both ComEd and BGE are owned by utility giant Exelon.

“They’re glad that they can go and help out. We’ve gotten help from BGE and the other Exelon utilities in the past when we’ve had big storms come through and we needed a little help. They’ve always been glad to come out and help us, so we’re glad to go help them,” Schoen said.

To make sure everyone stays safe in the pandemic, only one ComEd employee is traveling in each vehicle, and everyone will stay in separate hotel rooms.

The ComEd team is expecting to see downed wires and may help rebuild damaged grids.

