Childcare workers grow frustrated over rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

However, one Loves Park director is determined to get her staff the shots.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Shannon Scheffel runs Harlem Community Center in Loves Park and says she’s not happy with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s been really confusing to try to get one clear consistent message for everything that we need to be doing,” said Scheffel.

Scheffel says she’s put in numerous calls to area leaders including those at the Winnebago County Health Department, but that’s gone nowhere.

“We really think that it’s important for the children and the families of our communities to know that childcare is being prioritized and unfortunately we didn’t feel like that was happening,” said Scheffel.

So Scheffel took matters into her own hands and began coordinating with twelve other area centers hoping to create a childcare COVID clinic set up at the Harlem Community Center.

“It’s crucial that our staff members get vaccinated because we’re the first line of defense for the children,” said Scheffel.

Scheffel says she’s determined to get her staff the shots and now it’s up to the health department to give her the green light.

“I feel like I have done everything that I can do to get my employees vaccinated at this point,” said Scheffel. “I don’t know what else I can do.”

23 News reached out to the Winnebago County Health Department and have not heard back.

