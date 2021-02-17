Temperatures Begin Slowly Trending Up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A COLD start this Wednesday morning with lows well below zero. Thankfully we’re not seeing any wind. Increasing clouds today with highs close to 20 this afternoon. Snow chances increase early this evening with a half inch possible tonight and lows dropping to 6 above zero. Another cold one Friday night and Saturday morning before we look at low 30′s on Sunday with a chance at snow we might have to shovel.

