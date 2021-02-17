Rockin’ Tacos to open in Pecatonica

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockin’ Tacos Slot and Margarita Bar was approved to open in Pecatonica on Tuesday night.

The business will open in the building across from the Ciminos Pizza on 119 E. 4th St. The restaurant plans to be family friendly and have a semi-private slot room.

Rockin’ Tacos will offer tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, rice, beans, chips, salsa, guacamole, margaritas and a full bar. A date and time the restaurant will officially open for business has not been released.

