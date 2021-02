ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford School Board approved the academic calendar for the 2021-22 school year.

• Tuesday, Sept. 7: First day of school

• Dec. 20-31: Winter break

• March 21-25: Spring break

• June 13: Last day of school

To see the complete calendar, click here.

