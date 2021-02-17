Advertisement

Rockford man arrested after high speed chase

By WIFR Newsroom
Feb. 17, 2021
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was arrested following a high speed chase on Feb. 9 that started in Rockton and ended in Beloit.

According to the Beloit Daily News, South Beloit police assisted an officer from the Rockton Police Department in a pursuit at around 8 p.m. northbound on Blackhawk Boulevard. Police reported the vehicle was traveling at speeds near 100 mph without headlights on.

A South Beloit officer used stop sticks, which flattened the tires of the suspect vehicle, but the vehicle continued west on Shirland Avenue before finally stopping. A foot pursuit followed with the assistance of Beloit Police Department officers.

Joseph Perez, 31, was taken into custody by Beloit police and released after being issued citations for driving while revoked, speeding, fleeing, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle without headlights, according to the Beloit Daily News.

South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said the department later received a warrant for Perez on the charge of aggravated fleeing. Perez remains at-large.

