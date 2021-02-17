Advertisement

Rockford lawmakers react to the Illinois State of the State Address

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker lays out his vision for Illinois and its budget during his annual State of the State address. But it took only minutes for critics to slam his $41.5 billion spending plan.

The governor’s proposed budget leaves income taxes alone but cuts $1.8 billion by eliminating corporate tax breaks, keeping spending flat and skipping a recommended financial boost for state schools.

“I won’t pretend that these tough decisions don’t have a human impact,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker kicked off his State of the State Address by reflecting on the past year.

“We’ve had to shut our businesses, cancel public gatherings, close schools, theatres, restaurants, and ask our residents to wear masks,” Pritzker said.

With progress being made toward ending the pandemic, Pritzer focused on plans to cut billions from the 2022 budget.

“$400 million in additional cuts to appropriations, a hiring freeze, flat operational spending full required pension payments and the closure of unaffordable corporate loopholes.” Pritzker said.

“Putting a significant amount of taxes and taking away incentives from business is going to really affect jobs,” said Republican Senator Dave Syverson.

Syverson says the budget is out of whack and works against those businesses that create jobs. Democratic Representative Maurice West disagrees and believes the investment into the Illinois Department Of Employment Security will offset those concerns. West also hopes this work will help the local job market.

“The next month and a half or so working with our local Workforce Connection and the Illinois workforce partners,” West said.

Pritzker’s proposed budget also focused on Illinois youth reinvesting in their future to hopefully improve the state’s future.

“Illinois has created the largest childcare grant program in the nation. with $290 million going directly to 5,000 child care centers and homes,” Pritzker said.

“We need to assure that our youth are well funded so they understand their worth so they can become tax paying citizens and not partake in crime,” West said.

“In this budget it looks flat which means they are putting in just as much funding as they did last year. It isn’t about how much money it is truly about how it’s being contributed that is concerning,” Syverson said.

Pritzker slammed Republicans during the address saying GOP leaders end bipartisanship efforts when hard choices must be made. But GOP lawmakers we spoke with say they are willing to collaborate with the governor and democrats on all issues.

