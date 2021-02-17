Advertisement

Rockford City Council votes to renew Forest City Beautiful partnership

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Eye-catching public art will be a part of the Rockford landscape for years to come after council members approve sustaining the Forest City Beautiful partnership.

“We want other individuals from outside the City of Rockford to come in and say, man, this looks great,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

“Forest City Beautiful aims to create beautiful public spaces,” Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau John Groh said.

In unanimous fashion, Rockford City Council gives a big green thumbs up to making Rockford a better-looking city.

“The green space around our city looking really really nice for our residents and visitors both to appreciate and enjoy,” 4th Ward Alderperson Kevin Frost said.

The city allocates a portion of taxpayer dollars to the program. Each year the RACVB raises private dollars, allowing Forest City Beautiful to bring sculptures, murals, and public art to the region.

“You look at 2019 we invested $70,000 they brought back an additional $368,000 that’s an amazing return on investment,” McNamara said.

The benefits do not stop there, Groh says beautification efforts make a dramatic impact on the public.

“We know that public beautification programs contribute to a reduction in petty crime,” Groh said. “There are many documented benefits to public-private partnership programs like this for beautification.

Groh says the program will hit the ground running this spring, hopefully with new public art exhibits on the way.

“We are working on a new mural program for this year, and public sculptures, as well,” Groh said.

Groh says they are hoping to match the $105,000 taxpayer dollars in the agreement with private dollars.

