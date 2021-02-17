Rep. Kinzinger named to 2021 TIME 100 List

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - TIME named Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) to the 2021 TIME100 Next list.

An expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, ‘TIME100 Next’ highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism and more.

“I’m humbled by this recognition and honored to be named to TIME’s annual list of influential people for 2021. We need leadership in this country, and we need our leadership to be truthful. Our political environment has become toxic, plagued by anger and cheap partisan attacks. We need to move beyond the personality politics and put our country first with integrity and principles. I’m committed to exposing the lies and conspiracy theories that have been perpetuated widely across the country and being honest with the American people about what’s at stake here. We have to see the humanity in each other again. I’m optimistic about the opportunities we have to turn the tide in our party, and believe we can reestablish a healthy democracy for the future,” Rep. Kinzinger said.

The full list and related tributes will appear in the March 1 and March 8 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, Feb. 19 and online here.

