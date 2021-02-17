Lutheran boys hoops No. 5 in Class 2A; East, Lena-Winslow receive votes

(WIFR) - The first weekly Associated Press boys prep basketball poll is out. Lutheran’s fast start to the shortened season sees the Crusaders crack the top ten in Class 2A.

Class 1A

Yorkville Christian (5) Indian Creek (2) Casey-Westfield Cobden Kewanee (Wethersfield) Roanoke-Benson Macon Meridian Concord Triopia Winchester-West Central Payson Seymour

Others receiving votes: Gilman Iroquois West 9, Griggsville-Perry 7, Brimfield 7, Farina South Central 7, Quest Academy 7, Cumberland 6, Effingham St. Anthony 5, Fulton 5, Lena-Winslow 4, Okawville 4, Altamont 3, Liberty 2, Monmouth United 2

Class 2A

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3) Clark (3) Tuscola Mt. Carmel Rockford Lutheran (1) Elmhurst Timothy Christian Fairsfield Nashville Eureka Macomb

Class 4A

Simeon (5) Whitney Young Evanston Township Mundelein Glenbard West (1) Curie Glenbrooke South Rolling Meadows Bolingbrook Belleville East

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 3, Lake Forest 3, Moline 2, Harvey Thornton 1, Rockford East 1

