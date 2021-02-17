Lutheran boys hoops No. 5 in Class 2A; East, Lena-Winslow receive votes
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - The first weekly Associated Press boys prep basketball poll is out. Lutheran’s fast start to the shortened season sees the Crusaders crack the top ten in Class 2A.
Class 1A
- Yorkville Christian (5)
- Indian Creek (2)
- Casey-Westfield
- Cobden
- Kewanee (Wethersfield)
- Roanoke-Benson
- Macon Meridian
- Concord Triopia
- Winchester-West Central
- Payson Seymour
Others receiving votes: Gilman Iroquois West 9, Griggsville-Perry 7, Brimfield 7, Farina South Central 7, Quest Academy 7, Cumberland 6, Effingham St. Anthony 5, Fulton 5, Lena-Winslow 4, Okawville 4, Altamont 3, Liberty 2, Monmouth United 2
Class 2A
- Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3)
- Clark (3)
- Tuscola
- Mt. Carmel
- Rockford Lutheran (1)
- Elmhurst Timothy Christian
- Fairsfield
- Nashville
- Eureka
- Macomb
Class 4A
- Simeon (5)
- Whitney Young
- Evanston Township
- Mundelein
- Glenbard West (1)
- Curie
- Glenbrooke South
- Rolling Meadows
- Bolingbrook
- Belleville East
Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 3, Lake Forest 3, Moline 2, Harvey Thornton 1, Rockford East 1
