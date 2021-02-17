Advertisement

Lutheran boys hoops No. 5 in Class 2A; East, Lena-Winslow receive votes

After a dominant 5-0 start, the Lutheran boys basketball team cracks the first AP Top 10 poll...
After a dominant 5-0 start, the Lutheran boys basketball team cracks the first AP Top 10 poll of the season at No. 5.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - The first weekly Associated Press boys prep basketball poll is out. Lutheran’s fast start to the shortened season sees the Crusaders crack the top ten in Class 2A.

Class 1A

  1. Yorkville Christian (5)
  2. Indian Creek (2)
  3. Casey-Westfield
  4. Cobden
  5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
  6. Roanoke-Benson
  7. Macon Meridian
  8. Concord Triopia
  9. Winchester-West Central
  10. Payson Seymour

Others receiving votes: Gilman Iroquois West 9, Griggsville-Perry 7, Brimfield 7, Farina South Central 7, Quest Academy 7, Cumberland 6, Effingham St. Anthony 5, Fulton 5, Lena-Winslow 4, Okawville 4, Altamont  3, Liberty 2, Monmouth United 2

Class 2A

  1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3)
  2. Clark (3)
  3. Tuscola
  4. Mt. Carmel
  5. Rockford Lutheran (1)
  6. Elmhurst Timothy Christian
  7. Fairsfield
  8. Nashville
  9. Eureka
  10. Macomb

Class 4A

  1. Simeon (5)
  2. Whitney Young
  3. Evanston Township
  4. Mundelein
  5. Glenbard West (1)
  6. Curie
  7. Glenbrooke South
  8. Rolling Meadows
  9. Bolingbrook
  10. Belleville East

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 3, Lake Forest 3, Moline 2, Harvey Thornton 1, Rockford East 1

