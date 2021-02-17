Advertisement

GoFundMe set up for victim of DeKalb apartment fire

Matt is now facing upwards of 6 months of recovery, rehabilitation, and therapy.
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Friday fire in DeKalb leaves two people seriously injured and now a GoFundMe is set up to help with expenses.

The page has been set up for Matt Zamudio, who was one of two people injured when a fire broke out around 4 a.m. Friday, February 12 at an apartment complex on West Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

Matt and his two cats were saved from the fire, as well as another victim, Alyssa Noonen. Due the extent of his injuries, Matt is now facing upwards of 6 months of recovery, rehabilitation, and therapy.

The amount of love and support my mom and I have received thus far is overwhelming,” said Zamudio’s sister, Emely Zamudio. “Although we are in the beginning stages of his healing process, we are comforted by the knowledge of the amount of people rooting my brother on.”

Here is a link to the GoFundMe.

