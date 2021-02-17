GoFundMe made after Freeport fire destroys home

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe has been made to support a Freeport father and daughter after their home was deemed a total loss from a fire early Tuesday morning.

“They need a warm place to lay their heads,” according to Crystal Kubly, who is organizing the fundraiser.

On Feb. 16, just after midnight, firefighters arrived to 476 South Kenwood for reports of a structure fire. Fire officials say a neighbor discovered the fire and called 911. No one was home at the time of the fire. Officials say the home had no heat, and the family was heating the home with space heaters, which caused the blaze.

The family lost several cats who died in the fire. Firefighters were on scene until 3:30 a.m. Monday. The significant fire, smoke, and water damage made the home a total loss. The family declined assistance from the American Red Cross.

“They are loving kind people that would do anything for anybody that came in their path and was in need whether it was a stranger or a friend,” Kubly said.

The GoFundMe has currently raised $70 of the $5,000 goal.

