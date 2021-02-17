FIRST ALERT: Sub-zero temperatures return overnight ahead of next storm system Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In what’s been a brutal stretch of weather over the past two weeks or thereabouts, Tuesday’s sunshine and less frigid temperatures were welcomed with open arms. Though the day’s 21° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport still clocks in well below the normal high of 34°, it still marked the mildest readings witnessed here in twelve days!

Clear skies will allow for rapid cooling to take place overnight, however. Temperatures had already fallen to 12° by 7:00 Tuesday evening, and will continue to rapidly plummet as the night progresses. Ultimately, we’re headed for -6° in Rockford, though temperatures will likely reach the teens below zero in outlying locales. If there’s a silver lining to be found, it’s that there’s to be little, if any wind. Thus, wind chills will not be excessively cold.

The big national weather story has been the winter storm and record cold that have gripped much of the southern United States. Tuesday morning saw temperatures go below zero in cities like Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Amarillo. By contrast, the low temperature Tuesday morning in Anchorage was 20°.

Adding insult to injury, a second winter storm is in the process of wreaking havoc in Oklahoma and Texas Tuesday night.

Does that storm have its sights set on the Stateline? Indications suggest we could very well be on the receiving end of more snow. The storm is to begin a northeastward ascent early in the day Wednesday.

By the afternoon hours, we’ll see snowfall inch closer and closer to the region.

Fortunately, it appears likely that the storm will be in a weakening phase as it continues to approach our area. It remains possible that portions of the area will see at least some snow, but accumulations, if any, will be minimal.

While the worst of the cold is behind us, the next several days will remain significantly colder than mid-February normal levels. But there’s hope in sight.

By the end of the weekend, temperatures are to return to levels much closer to normal, and may even be a bit above normal by early next week.

And, that might be just the beginning of what could potentially be a more lengthy spell of milder temperatures. Longer range projections continue to suggest an above normal temperature regime extending into March’s opening days.

