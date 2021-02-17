Advertisement

Federal investigators probe plane crash that killed two

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Federal investigators are expected to begin their work at the site of a fatal plane crash in southern Wisconsin.

Two people died Tuesday when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville. Authorities say the plane went down in a swampy area and was partially submerged in ice and mud.

Officials say the plane hit some trees on the way down, tearing off the wings. First responders tried to reach the crash site with all-terrain vehicles, but couldn’t get through the deep snow and downed trees.

Rescuers used an airboat, launched upstream at Happy Hollow Park, and reached the plane.

